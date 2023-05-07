Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $160.00 at Tigress Financial

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.