First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

FDL traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $34.54. 1,205,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

