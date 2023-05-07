First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.98% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $77,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,192. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

