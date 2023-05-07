FIG Partners Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to “Neutral”

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.
Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance
Shares of ZBH stock opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
