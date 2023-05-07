Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Paycom Software worth $57,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded down $7.36 on Friday, reaching $272.63. 1,304,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,107. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

