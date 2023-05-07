Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,127,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,527,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,988,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,197. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.