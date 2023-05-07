Fiera Capital Corp Sells 77,379 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,379 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $420,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,038,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,852,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 803,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

