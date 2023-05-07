Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264,637 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.51% of HDFC Bank worth $647,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after buying an additional 286,656 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

About HDFC Bank

HDB stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 3,550,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.