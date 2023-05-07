Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,278 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $164,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.97. 3,139,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,228. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

