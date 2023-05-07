Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $49,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.74 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.11.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $754,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares in the company, valued at $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,082. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

