Fiera Capital Corp Has $785.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,645 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $785,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.84. 1,007,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $280.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

