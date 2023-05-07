Fiera Capital Corp Has $318.62 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,969 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.55% of CGI worth $318,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 116,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

