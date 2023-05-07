Fiera Capital Corp Has $318.62 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,969 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.55% of CGI worth $318,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CGI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CGI by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GIB stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.44. The company had a trading volume of 116,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,348. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.