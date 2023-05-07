Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,102,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.94% of TELUS worth $253,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,117,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850,903 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of TU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

