Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.52% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $46,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,195 shares of company stock worth $10,355,892 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

