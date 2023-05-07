Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.34% of Citizens Financial Group worth $65,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 831,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 10,439,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,073,743. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

