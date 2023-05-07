Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 81,843 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $106,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $966,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,960,000 after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.