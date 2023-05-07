Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,921 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.96% of CME Group worth $582,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.13. 984,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.85.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.