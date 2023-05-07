Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 147,774 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 3.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,135,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,865,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,102. The company has a market capitalization of $440.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

