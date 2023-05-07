Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $43.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 28.40. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

