Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.44-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.12 billion-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY23 guidance to 6.00-6.20 EPS.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RACE traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.81. The company had a trading volume of 465,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,846. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $297.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,139,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $16,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

