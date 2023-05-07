Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of 5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.44-$6.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.70.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.7 %

RACE stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,846. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.50.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

