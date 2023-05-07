Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

