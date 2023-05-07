FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 22nd

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.
FAT Brands Company Profile
