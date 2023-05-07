FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.47–$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.00 million-$87.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.65 million.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 800,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 70,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.