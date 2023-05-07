Fabrinet (FN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 guidance at $1.86-1.93 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.86-$1.93 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $668.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.26 million. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE FN opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $140.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.