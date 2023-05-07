Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.50 million-$15.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.80 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 100,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,648.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,497 shares of company stock worth $155,036. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

