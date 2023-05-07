Everipedia (IQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $73.59 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $73.59 million and approximately $13,157.36 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

