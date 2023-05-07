Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.66% of Evergy worth $95,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco grew its position in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

