Ethereum Classic Price Tops $18.91 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.91 or 0.00065549 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $90.89 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,841.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00289473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.57 or 0.00546334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00405209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,805,903 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

