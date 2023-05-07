Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $18.93 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $60.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.93 or 0.00065405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,936.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00292341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00404668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,818,877 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

