Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on June 12th

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Essent Group has increased its dividend by an average of 42.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Essent Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.62 on Friday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Essent Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

