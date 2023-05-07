Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.82.
Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
