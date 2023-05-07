Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.82.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.55. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.