Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. Enovis also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.

Enovis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 732,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Natixis purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enovis by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $7,100,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

