Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Enovis also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.18-2.32 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of Enovis stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $57.43. 732,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.01. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Enovis

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,063,324.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,901.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Enovis by 59,200.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enovis by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

