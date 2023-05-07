Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $32,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.38%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

