Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Employers has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Employers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

