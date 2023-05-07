Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

