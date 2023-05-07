Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.25. Electronic Systems Technology shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.
Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile
Electronic Systems Technology, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Systems Technology (ELST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.