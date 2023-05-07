El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
LOCO opened at $9.35 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $340.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
Featured Stories
