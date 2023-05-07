El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO opened at $9.35 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $340.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

In other news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 97,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.