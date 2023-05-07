Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ECL opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.