eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $532.07 million and $5.39 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,901.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.15 or 0.00405349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00112389 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,380,010,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,380,067,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.