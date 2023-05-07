Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 341.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 84,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 303,315 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

