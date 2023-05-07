Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,330 at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,330 ($16.62) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.37) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dunelm Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised shares of Dunelm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $14.90.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

About Dunelm Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

