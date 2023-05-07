Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY23 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,095.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

