Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.92-$1.00 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE DNB opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,119,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

