Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,223 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $57,777,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,536.7% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $120.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.