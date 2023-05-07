Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,317,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Element Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,286,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 335,803 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $18.13 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

