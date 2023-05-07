Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

