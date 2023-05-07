Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $373,000 in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,353 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,711,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 258,939 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ARLP opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Further Reading

